I belong to the ACL/SAL RR Historical Society. For about 25 years, I have been collecting information and photographs of depots mainly on the Seaboard Air Line Railroad and its predecessor railroads, such as the Raleigh And Gaston RR, for our Society.
I am looking for a photo to make a high resolution digital copy of the R&G RR 1886 Macon passenger depot that appeared in the Wednesday, March 8, 1989, edition of The Warren Record. This special edition celebrated the 100th anniversary of the town of Macon. The edition included photos of two depots in Macon. The photo I am looking for is of a woman standing in front of the Macon passenger depot and is not of the depot that still stands today in Macon built by the SAL RR in 1893. The construction was almost identical in design to the one in Franklinton.
I have also been looking for photos of other depots in the surrounding towns of Warren Plains, Manson and Vaughan. The photos for the Warren Plains depot I am looking for would also be for the passenger station built by the R&G RR and not for the 1864 depot that still exists. The 1864 depot was mainly used as a freight depot after the passenger station was built. This passenger depot also looked like the passenger depot in Franklinton. The R&G RR built a total of five passenger stations, all of similar design in 1886.
The photos I am looking for of the Manson depot would be for the depot built in the late 1890s and for the Vaughan depot built in 1901. Both depots were built by the SAL RR. All photos would be well received by our railroad historical society.
Thank you.
L.M. MCCONNELL
Raleigh
