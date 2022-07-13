I saw a marquee in front of a store the other day that usually advertises some special to lure customers in. This day, the marquee stated boldly, “Try Kindness.” Our church bulletin this past Sunday depicted a tree on which the leaves formed the words “Kindness. The fruit of the spirit.”
I got to thinking about my life, and I realized that I had grown up with my mother teaching me kindness. I had learned it at home and in my church since the 1950s. Did somewhere along the line we North Carolinians misplace that very special word, “kindness?”
Now, suddenly it seems that we need to relearn an old word and its meaning that Mama taught us long ago. Try it out, folks. It will bring smiles from others and smiles to your own heart. It works. Money back guarantee.
R. MAC SANFORD
REV. MARGARET SANFORD
Warrenton
