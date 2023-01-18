We are writing to let you know the status of the Warren County Friends of the Library. The Friends are now meeting again and need both your financial support and your support on the board. Some of us were due to come off the board during COVID-19, and we are all due to come off the board now.
If you are interested in serving on the Board of the Friends of the Library, contact any of our board members. We meet once a month, and our purpose is to support the library by funding programs and purchasing needed items for the library. We receive our funds from membership dues, gifts, book sales, and from the sales in the library bookroom. Board members are Vivian Beech, Lola Brown, Frank and Gerri-Ann Minton, Patrick Raiford and Bob Lesser.
We would love to reopen the bookroom, but we need volunteers to work the bookroom. If you have any free time and would like to help us in the bookroom, contact one of our board members.
We will be having another wine and cheese event in March and will be trying to restart our membership again. We thank you for your past support through membership and gifts.
PATRICK RAIFORD, Board President
Warren County Friends of the Library
