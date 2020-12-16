We come to you today seeking justice. We come seeking justice for Alfred James Williams. We come seeking justice for Plummer Bullock.
The Warren County NAACP and its SPARK (acronym for Seeking Peace and Reconciling Kinship) committee have a mission to advocate for racial equality and truth and harmony. In keeping with that mission, we believe there are many stories that have not been told. We believe that the history of Warren County has been told from a fairly one-sided perspective, one that ignores or denies the fullness of the Black community, one that ignores or denies the pain that brings us seeking justice to these courthouse steps. In following that mission of advocacy, I/we want to see our community use this opportunity — born out of the decision by our county commissioners to take down the Confederate statue that sat in the Courthouse Square for 107 years — to honor the memory of the victims of the 1921 Warren County lynching.
The Equal Justice Initiative, or EJI, has steel monuments for each county in the United States that memorialize the victims of lynching violence. They offer to work with communities to install an identical monument locally where they are wanted. By advocating for the installation of an EJI monument in honor of Alfred Williams and Plummer Bullock on Warren County’s Courthouse Square, we hope to lead our community to an honest discussion of the true history of the event. This discussion would aid in our reconciliation. This change would begin to heal the pain of the Blacks and ease the guilt of the whites.
To give a brief review of the history of this lynching:
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 1921, Plummer Bullock purchased ten cents’ worth of premium apples from a store in Norlina. Noticing the quality of the apples was inferior, Bullock expressed dissatisfaction to the clerk and requested a refund. Upon the store owner’s refusal of the request, there was a heated exchange, and threats were made. That animosity erupted later that night into a race riot, with both Black men and white men injured by gunfire.
The following day, 17 Blacks — including Plummer Bullock — were charged with inciting a riot, arrested, and jailed in the Warren County jail while awaiting trial. Matthew Bullock, the brother of Plummer, evaded arrest and fled town. The next morning, a white mob from Norlina of about 130 men stormed the jail, overpowering the Black guard, John Green. Alfred Williams and Plummer Bullock were taken by the mob and lynched one mile out of town. They never even made it into the courthouse for a trial.
The other Blacks who had been arrested all faced trial and most (eight/15)* were sentenced to prison in the shadow of the Confederate monument, a physical reminder that justice was not equal in the County of Warren. The prosecutor who argued against them was the same man who dismissed the white deputies tasked with guarding them mere hours before the lynching. He also was one of the first to donate to the Confederate monument’s construction fund. And so, for 107 years, that embodiment of racial inequality stood enshrined in a place that should have represented the impartiality of Lady Justice blind to inconsequential differences such as black skin versus white skin.
We cannot allow ourselves to be silent in regards to the historical facts behind the lynching. Silence is not peaceful or therapeutic, but leads to a persistent festering and worsening of the racial divide. Nor can we allow ourselves to fall into the false notion that we must find a middle ground between the racism of the past and the ideal of truly equal representation in the future. The halfway point between racism and anti-racism is still racism.
The mob deemed Alfred and Plummer guilty without a trial. They were denied justice. As good, Christian/moral citizens of conscience, we should seek a belated atonement for what happened to Alfred Williams and Plummer Bullock. The placement of the EJI monument on the Courthouse Square would be symbolic of these victims, 100 years later, still seeking the justice which was denied to them — then, now and forever. Thus, their monument should be kept in place, at the courthouse, forever, as a testament to the ideals of justice.
Justice for Alfred James Williams! Justice for Plummer Bullock! Justice, peace and reconciliation for Warren County!
Dr. Cosmos George is president of Warren County NAACP.
*Court records indicate that eight were ordered to serve time in jail, and seven were ordered to leave the county.
