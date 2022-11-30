Editor’s note: Warren County Schools’ plans to house a consolidated high school, a consolidated middle school and a consolidated elementary school on the Highway 158 campus that currently houses Warren County High School, Warren County Middle School and Warren New Tech High School will involve renovation and construction projects over the course of several years. The planning and designing phase continues at this point. The school system has been awarded Needs-Based School Construction Grant funding toward the creation of a new elementary school.
The holiday season can mean many things to many people. For some, it is about holiday gifts; for others, a reflection on the past year. But for most, the holiday season brings back fond memories, particularly if you live in or travel to your hometown for holiday festivities.
Thomas Wolfe once said that you cannot go home again. I disagree. You take home with you wherever you go.
As much as we love reveling on those days of yore, our moments of revelry may soon have a bittersweet aftertaste if you live in Warren County. The Warren County Board of Education has made the decision to close the three remaining elementary schools in favor of building a facility that will house all the elementary-aged students.
The success of many of us who attended those schools is due to the incredible professional staff and the small classroom sizes. Small classroom size afford more time for special attention, something young children need. A single facility will make smaller classroom size almost impossible, leaving some students to perish in the wilderness of overcrowding.
There is a concern that housing all the students in one facility would give opportunity for the mass spread of airborne socially transmittable diseases, it should also be considered that students will have to ride buses for a longer time to get to this centralized location. Sleepy, tired children do not make for eager minds ready to learn.
The educational funding that is coming to Warren County could be used for tutorial programs, learning-enhancement programs, bringing arts programs into the schools, and pay raises for educational staff. Keep what has worked for decades and add to the innovative techniques that enhance what works.
WILLIAM S. GOOCH
New York City, N.Y.
