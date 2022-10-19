The election season is upon us again, and the 2022 crop of political signs promises to be a bumper crop! As a former election chief judge here, I’d like to point out what all of the candidates and their sign helpers should already know about sign placement.
NC state law says the signs must be at least three feet from the road. And, a candidate needs permission from the owner of the property to place his sign. We already see great numbers of signs placed, likely without owners’ permissions, stuck up at intersections, tight along the roads, in flower planters and screwed to poles. They aren’t particularly attractive, informative or entertaining. And I don’t know why anyone would steal one, but they did, last election in Warrenton. Not very American of them.
The North Carolina General Statutes say: “§ 136-32(d) Sign Placement. – The permittee must obtain the permission of any property owner of a residence, business, or religious institution fronting the right-of-way where a sign would be erected. Signs must be placed in accordance with the following: (1) No sign shall be permitted in the right-of-way of a fully controlled access highway. (2) No sign shall be closer than three feet from the edge of the pavement of the road. (3) No sign shall obscure motorist visibility at an intersection. (4) No sign shall be higher than 42 inches above the edge of the pavement of the road. (5) No sign shall be larger than 864 square inches. (6) No sign shall obscure or replace another sign.”
And, while we’re at it, the candidate should remove the signs within 30 days of the election. There are still a few hanging around our county roads since the last election. Any candidate who cannot understand and implement these simple rules of political signs probably has no business in any office in the first place, in my opinion.
Thanks for listening, neighbors!
CLIFF JACKSON
Warrenton
