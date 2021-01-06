Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.