I recall a novel I read in my college English class entitled, “Gulliver’s Travels,” written by Jonathan Swift and first published in 1726. It was a series of four satirical novels about life in England and how Jonathan Swift viewed it.
During his first voyage, Gulliver is washed ashore after a shipwreck and finds himself a prisoner of a race of tiny people, less than 6 inches tall, who are inhabitants of the island country of Lilliput.
The Lilliputians reveals themselves to be a people who put great emphasis on trivial matters. For example, which end of an egg a person cracks becomes the basis of a deep political rift within that nation. They are a people who revel in displays of authority and performances of power.
It sounds, to me, like we are indeed like the Lilliputians in many ways, where folks are divided over the task of simply wearing a mask, and it seems that many folks defy authority as the Lilliputians did 294 years ago. It’s interesting how some things never change!
More to come from “Gulliver’s Travels,” when Gulliver tries to introduce them to gun powder.
R. MAC SANFORD
Warrenton
