I think I have found a way to change the world, at least starting here in Warren County. It is very simple. I have tried it, and the response that I have seen is working. It involves using two simple words, “Merry Christmas,” whatever the season, even in the heat of June.
I was in a grocery store in Louisburg the other day, and this young lady, an employee, was struggling with the shopping carts. I walked up to her, smiled and said, “Merry Christmas.” Her face lit up. As I followed my wife, I forgot to get a shopping cart. I went back to get one, and the young lady looked at me and, with a broad smile, said, “Thank you for what you said. I’m having a bad day, and I needed something. That you.” That young lady helped me also. I asked her to pass it on — two simple words, “Merry Christmas.”
The same thing occurred to me in Wake Forest in another grocery store. I said, “Merry Christmas” to an older female employee who was struggling with something at the checkout. I had no idea that this lady was having a bad day. “Merry Christmas” turned her frown into a smile.
Two simple words: “Merry Christmas.” Often I get a smile and a response of “Happy New Year,” but always a smile, and I ask them to pass it on. Two words and one smile at a time and growing. Try it, folks. I think that it helps me more than the folks to whom we say these two simple words.
Merry Christmas, Warren County. Let’s make smiles together and change our world together, one smile at a time. It does work. My wife and I have the smiles from many strangers to prove it.
R. MAC SANFORD
Warrenton
