It seems like just a few short weeks ago that I could wake up on a Saturday morning and head down to the Main Street Farmers Market in Warrenton.
It was a morning to look forward to. A community gathering where people, young and old, rich and poor, black and white, could enjoy and support the fruits and labors of our local farmers. It was also a chance to socialize with old friends for a few minutes and meet new people.
It’s truly a pity that Warrenton has become a food desert. We need to support our local farmers and enforce our sense of community. Getting fresh fruits and vegetables should be made easy. Not a chore.
ALFIE PHILLIPS
Warrenton
