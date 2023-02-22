In recognition of February as Black History Month, the Community Remembrance Project, a community-based coalition, asks, “Do you know a definition of slavery?”
Could it be “mass incarnation replacing life on the plantation”?
In the years immediately following the Civil War and the declaration of emancipation of enslaved persons, the agriculture industry identified by the plantation system realized a shortage of cheap labor. In response to this, laws were enacted that permitted the “renting” of the incarcerated to be used as desired. Consequently, black people were arrested and imprisoned for invented and arbitrary offenses. Essentially, they were questioned and locked up because of the color of their skin.
People of color have had to contend with societal and cultural systems that prevent egalitarian access to opportunity, financial stability, health care, lack of employment, and freedom from fear.
Join us in the Warren County Community Remembrance Project to learn more about the history of racial inequity in Warren County and to work toward improving race relations.
For more information, contact Coalition Co-chair Mary Somerville at mrjs50@embarqmail.com, Beth Wethington at bbwethington@gmail.com or Virginia Broach at virginiakarma@gmail.com
For more information on post-Emancipation Proclamation slavery, consider reading “Slavery by Another Name” by Douglas Blackmon or “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.