I lived in Warrenton and attended John Graham High School in the mid-1960s. I love how you preserved JGHS.
My dad, John Smith, was manager of General Box Co., now Elberta Crate, and we left when he was promoted to the corporate office in suburban Chicago — what a culture shock! My dad and mom returned to Warrenton to live twice, and I came back to the state after three Illinois winters and have been in and out of Warrenton a few times over these decades.
Now living in Whiteville, my wife and I decided to take a road trip recently, including a couple of days in Warrenton, and I must say we were most impressed and enjoyed our stay. We took in most of the nice eating and drinking establishments and shops, and stayed in your Main Street B&B. It was a very pleasant experience.
I commend the Warrenton leaders in developing the town as a great place for short getaways. Compared to many towns much larger, Warrenton is definitely heading in the right direction. Keep up the good work!
STEVE SMITH
Whiteville
