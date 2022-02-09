I would like to thank the town of Warrenton for welcoming my UNC first-year-semester students on Nov. 13, 1921. We were studying the federal arts projects of the New Deal and came to Warrenton to view the New Deal-era post office mural by Alice Dinneen and Warrenton’s other public art. At the post office, we met Victoria Lehman, who took us to see the Arrington paintings at the town hall, and to Michael Layne’s mural, where Mr. Layne talked to the students about the mural’s symbolism.
We then went to the courthouse lawn, where we had a picnic with lunches from the Hardware Café. We met with Earlean Henderson at Hendrick House. Ms. Henderson gave a talk on African American quilting traditions as she showed us the lovely quilts. Thomas Park met with us and talked about his life and work as an artist and the play, “Seeking Justice.” We took our little bus to Mr. Park’s house and, on our way out of town, we stopped at the Napolean Hill mural for the Working Landscapes building.
Our deepest thanks to all of these people who made our visit so memorable. I would also like to thank The Warren Record for sending reporter Luci Weldon. How lucky the town is to have a downtown newspaper!
I have visited Warrenton since 2015 when I was on a post office mural road trip through North Carolina. It stands out in North Carolina to me because of the good work people do to create public art that builds community and promotes civic engagement. Warrenton is the only town I have visited in the South (at least that I can remember) that has created a thriving downtown without the support of large-scale tourism industry or a college. I think its arts culture plays a big role in Warrenton’s success.
Prior to our visit, none of my students had heard of Warrenton, mostly being from out of state or other parts of North Carolina. But they left with a great appreciation for what they saw. Thank you for welcoming us. We had a wonderful time.
LESLIE FROST
Durham
