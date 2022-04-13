Ukraine’s National Anthem
“Ukraine’s glory has not yet died, nor her freedom,
Upon us, my young brothers, fate shall yet smile.
Our enemies will perish, like dew in the morning sun,
And we too shall rule, brothers, in our own land.”
Refrain
“Souls and bodies we’ll lay down, all for our freedom,
And we will show that we, brothers, are of the Cossack nation!”
Cossacks in the 14th century were fierce horsemen with woolen panache hats, sabers and horsewhips, best known as a buffer force on the borders of the Russian Empire.
Perhaps Cossacks’ blood is still in Ukraine’s people. God bless the brave Ukrainian people. May God be with them in their struggles.
R. MAC SANFORD
MARGARET L. SANFORD
Warrenton
