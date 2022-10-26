Every 20 seconds, a child dies from a vaccine-preventable disease. Sadly, each year, 1.5 million children die of vaccine-preventable diseases, equivalent to nearly one-third of all childhood deaths. Immunizations are one of the safest and most cost-effective ways to keep children healthy around the world. Vaccines save lives!
If we didn’t understand the critical role that vaccinations have had in protecting lives before the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, most of us now realize that vaccines have proven to be the best line of defense against life-threatening disease.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted planned immunization campaigns around the world and caused a staggering drop in child immunization coverage, jeopardizing decades of childhood immunization progress and resulting in lost ground not yet regained.
Strong health systems are critical to global preparedness for disease outbreaks. Global health investments protect U.S. security. Preventing infectious diseases overseas helps to protect Americans at home and abroad. U.S. government funding for immunization activities helps nations build strong health systems to respond to disease outbreaks in an efficient and effective way.
Each October, the United Nations Foundation’s Shot@Life “Mobilize to Immunize” campaign asks U.S. legislators to help reduce vaccine-preventable childhood deaths around the world by providing adequate funding for global vaccine programs. Shot@Life volunteers across the country mobilize in their communities to raise awareness about the lifesaving potential of vaccines and about the critical importance of funding global immunization programs in the U.S. budget. These programs strengthen child immunization and they also improve global disease detection systems that enable other nations to effectively detect and respond to a range of other diseases. Stopping diseases at their source is the most cost-effective approach, saves the most lives, and makes the world more resilient to new viruses that could cause the next pandemic. On average, every $1 invested in immunization produces more than $50 in savings in healthcare costs, lost wages, and productivity due to illness.
As a local volunteer Shot@Life Champion, once again I urge you to contact the offices of Congressman Butterfield and Senators Burr and Tillis. Please ask them to prioritize and strengthen funding for global vaccine programs through partners such as the United Nations, Gavi (the Vaccine Alliance), CDC and USAID.
Everyone has a stake in the outcome of this effort. This is not a partisan political issue. Parents around the world will sleep more soundly knowing their children are protected. Supporting global vaccine programs is not only beneficial to national security, world economies, and global stability—it’s also simply the right thing to do.
LINDA BROWNE
GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club member
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.