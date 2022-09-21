It goes without saying — but we really want to say a heartfelt “thank you” to so many individuals! There are no words to explain the gratitude we have for the fire departments and EMS units’ service to our community and especially for our church family.
We are so thankful for your work in saving the Macon Baptist Church building from burning to the ground on July 16. We are so thankful also for the safety of all the men and women who came to our aid on that hot summer night. We recognize the teamwork, training, and sacrifices you make to protect and serve our community. We know that you do all this without expecting a penny of personal compensation for your hours of work, but do it out of compassion for your neighbors. There will never be adequate compensation to repay such a great offering.
We pray God’s blessing on each of you, that He may keep you all safe and healthy. We pray also that you may continue to serve to the utmost of your ability in this wonderful volunteer capacity. There were 80 fire personnel and 20 trucks from nine departments who came to our aid. We as a church will always support your efforts. You are all such a great asset to the counties you serve!
We have also experienced an enormous outpouring of generosity from individuals and area churches who are anxious to help us restore our building for the congregation to be able to worship there once again. We thank you for these from the bottom our hearts. We cannot wait to meet again in our familiar surroundings. Our worship has been more treasured than ever since this hardship has brought us closer together and made us realize that the church truly is the people and not the building where we meet. Just as the fire department is the members and not the building that houses your equipment.
Again we say thank you for God’s grace, mercy, your donations and the service of the fire departments!
God bless you all and truly — “THANK YOU so very much!”
In His Service,
TERRANCE “TERRY” BREEN
Chairman of Deacons
Macon Baptist Church
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.