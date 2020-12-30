On Monday, Dec. 21, I witnessed a very special event at Warren County Middle School. The Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity, located in Winston-Salem, provided one thousand 32-pound boxes of food for residents in Warren County and surrounding areas. This would be a special blessing at any time, but considering that: 1) we are in the Christmas season, 2) the COVID-19 pandemic is still peaking, and 3) Warren County has only one grocery store (not counting Lake Gaston) made the event even more significant.
Special thanks to Dr. Goldie S. Byrd for approving this opportunity for Warren County. Dr. Lamonte Williams handled all the details and made sure everything was coordinated well. His previous experience in coordinating similar events allowed him to provide essential guidance. New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church was the host and was supported by the United Shiloh Missionary Baptist Association. Sheriff Johnny Williams is to be commended for having officers provide traffic control. Our sheriff was there the entire time to ensure that everything went smoothly. The maintenance department of Warren County Schools and Robert Green provided a forklift to get pallets off the truck. Volunteers from the Maya Angelou Center, local churches and our community were also on hand with “a mind to work.”
Warren County has always been such a benevolent place. This was evident by the spirit in which boxes were served. Kyel Owens, who volunteered, asked, “When can we do this again? It is what the church should be doing.”
I joyfully mention all of the above because the spirit of this season was felt throughout the day. This event characterized so much of what this season is all about. We witnessed giving, kindness, sharing, support, gratitude, love, fellowship and sacrifice throughout the day. To all who came through and expressed thanks, transported someone, delivered boxes, or just helped spread the word, I thank you for making my Christmas special. It was also wonderful to see so many former parents, coworkers and students as they journeyed through.
On behalf of the United Shiloh Missionary Baptist Association, special thanks again to Dr. Byrd for making resources available for our food giveaway.
PASTOR TONY W. COZART, Moderator
United Shiloh Missionary
Baptist Association
