Mayor Walter Gardner has worn many hats as a volunteer in service for the town of Warrenton, the county of Warren and the state of North Carolina.
I would like to publically thank Walter for his many years of service to the fire service as longtime chief of Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department. Walter and many other members of our fire departments voluntarily respond to fire and accident scene emergency calls within their respective districts as well as to mutual aid calls at all hours of the day and night.
In the 30 years that I occupied office space in the Gardner Building on Main Street, I witnessed Walter’s steadfast commitment to the Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department as well as to the other fire departments in our region. I observed countless hours of behind-the-scenes work spent in grant writing, facilitation of training opportunities for firefighters to earn certifications, fire service representation at the legislative level, logistics and the myriad tasks required to keep fire apparatus in proper working order.
I developed a great respect and administration for Walter because of his endless and selfless dedication to the fire service. Our fire service in Warrenton, the county of Warren and the state of North Carolina has benefited greatly from Walter’s leadership.
Thank you, Walter.
HARRY WILLIAMS
Inez
