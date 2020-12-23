Editor’s note: The following poem was written by the late Frank Newell, who served as a wildlife specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services Division for many years. He introduced the poem in a column which appeared in The Warren Record in July 2011.
God’s Wild Creatures
A coon and a frog,
and a possum on a log.
A duck and a goose,
A bobcat on the loose.
A deer and an owl,
and a fox on the prowl.
A quail and a dove,
A turkey gobbler in love.
A squirrel and a hare,
and a hawk in the air.
A wasp and a bee,
A hornet nest in a tree.
God’s wild creatures, everywhere,
A tiny little mouse and a great big bear.
He made some big and
He made some small;
But He made the little bluebird
Prettiest of them all.
A special memorial for Frank Newell and all that he stood for in the animal kingdom.
We can all give thanks to him for Warrenton being the Bluebird Capital of the World.
EMILY BURROWS
Warrenton
