Warren County Health Department, you got it right!
Friday, Jan. 23, was my appointment date to get the COVID-19 inoculation. My son and I arrived a few minutes early, and immediately we were greeted by a friendly employee.
After taking my credentials, I was handed a clipboard with more information to check off and explanation sheets. Very soon, we were escorted to a private room, where a nurse administered the painless shot.
At the last stop, I received a card with dates, one today and one for the second shot. We then waited the required 15 minutes.
Every employee was well trained, friendly and kind. All wore masks and practiced distancing. The whole operation ran like a new diesel truck — sweet, smooth and purring like a happy kitten. No long lines. No frustration. Simple. Easy. Efficient.
Warren County Health Department set a good example. Other providers should take notice.
GERALDINE KILLIAN
Warrenton
