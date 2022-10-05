When considering the history of Warren County, one cannot help but be moved by the standout performance of one of its own 100 years ago tomorrow.
On Oct. 6, 1922, a young pitcher from Ridgeway, Jack Scott, shut out Babe Ruth and the New York Yankees at the Polo Grounds for a Game 3 victory for his New York Giants. His Giants went on to become the 1922 World Champions in a sweep of the American League pennant winners.
In 2020-21, I had the pleasure of serving as the acting principal at Warren New Tech High School and got to know the good citizens of Warren County, as well as study some of its historical events. As a sports fan, one of the most captivating was the story of Scott. I cannot fully imagine what a proud day it was as residents listened to the radio a century ago and witnessed one of their own traveling to the national stage as conquering the Sultan of Swat and his mighty Yankees!
BRIAN K. MATNEY, PH.D.
Virginia Beach, Va.
