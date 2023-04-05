The time has come again for the Talley and Moss family to extend great gratitude to Chief Steve Barney and the Station 8 Hawtree Fire Department.
On April 6, 2021, Carl Moss, Sr. fell unresponsive in his home due to a heart attack. The team came in and got the job done! They worked for 45 minutes to restore life back into Mr. Moss. Three years later, Carl is still standing strong.
Nell Moss, Carl’s wife, stated, “Love, concern and compassion were the three things Barney and his team showed. We can’t thank them enough for a job well done!”
This year, Carl Moss, Sr. gets to celebrate his 65th birthday, and, of course, this wouldn’t be possible without God and his heaven-sent angels, the Station 8 Hawtree Fire Department and Chief Steve Barney. God still performs miracles.
VANILLA (NELL) MOSS
Wise
