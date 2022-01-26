As I watched the news and the actions of those who chose to invade our Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, my thoughts turned to the lady who stands in the harbor in New York City: our Statue of Liberty, our American lady, a gift from the people of France to the people of the United States and dedicated on Oct. 28, 1886.
Her message is to those who have come from many lands to seek their future in America. Her message is to all of us whose ancestors have at some time come through the New York Harbor seeking refuge, hope and a brighter tomorrow.
“A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
‘Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!’ cries she
With silent lips. ‘Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!’”
Emma Lazarus
Nov. 2, 1883
I watched our Lady Liberty turn and look over the land where she welcomed so many to America, and I saw a tear fall from her eye and a sadness come over her.
R. MAC SANFORD
Warrenton
