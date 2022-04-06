On March 29, history was made in Warren County when President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill into law. Everyone is asking the question: “How, how can Warren County be part of such a national issue?”
Well, this bill has been around for a long time. In 1918, a Missouri congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives, Leonidas C. Dyer, introduced an anti-lynching bill, called the Dyer Bill. The NAACP boldly supported this bill, but it failed to pass the House in 1918, 1919, 1920, and 1921, largely because of the efforts of southern congressmen. However, in 1922, interest rekindled, largely because of the Mr. Matthew Bullock extradition case. Bullock was a Black man from Norlina, who was accused of “rioting” after he and 18 of his friends and relatives had defended their neighborhood from a white mob. The 18 were arrested in 1921 and placed in the Warren County jail, from where two were taken by a lynch mob and murdered. Mr. Matthew Bullock evaded arrest and the lynch mob, traveled to Hamilton, Canada, and successfully fought extradition attempts with the help of NAACP and other civil rights groups. At the extradition trial, the Canadian courts adhered to the standard of their Extradition Act and demanded that witnesses be sent to Canada to testify in the trial. North Carolina refused to comply because, in their opinion, their honor and integrity would be on trial in a foreign country, and they considered this an insult. Instead, the NC authorities sent a set of documents that the Canadian courts deemed inadequate, as they offered no evidence for their claims of “rioting” and attempted murder. The Canadian court wanted to be sure that the charges were not fabricated and that Mr. Bullock would not be lynched, as his brother had been. On the day of the trial, the court set Mr. Bullock free for lack of evidence. This trial revealed to the world the injustice and racism that Black people experienced in the southern United States.
The extradition trial made headlines across the US, Canada and UK, and this publicity rekindled the NAACP debate of the Dyer Bill, leading to its passage in the House in 1922. However, it failed to pass in the Senate. For the next 100 years, the Dyer Bill was debated, filibustered, and amended, until it was finally signed into law on March 29, 2022, as the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act!
In the Jan 26, 2022, issue of The Warren Record, Dr. Mark Wethington commented on Warrenton’s slogan “Historically Great, Progressively Strong.” He questioned the accuracy of the statement because Black people were not adequately included in that history. As we ponder signing of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill, we recognize that Warren County has been a part of the conversation since 1922. Mr. Matthew Bullock’s extradition trial played a significant role in the arc of justice that led to making lynching a federal hate crime. If Warren County adopts Warrenton’s slogan, then including the Bullock story (and other stories…) in the county’s history would truly make the county “progressively strong” and give it another reason to celebrate.
It took over 100 years for the Dyer Bill to be codified as law. This highlights the fact that socio-political change occurs very slowly. Such change can take generations. In most cases, the individuals who start the process of change, never get to see it to fruition. Thus, when such an idea of change is initiated, it is crucial that young disciples are recruited and trained. They are the ones who will see the project to its completion.
NAACP, the leading civil rights organization, has been working tirelessly to fight the inhumane practice of lynching since the organization’s inception in 1909. It deserves recognition for its untiring battle to end racial terror. The local Warren County NAACP supports and upholds the mission of the national organization to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and its vision of ensuring a society in which all individuals have equal rights and one that is free of racial hatred and discrimination.
Over the last four years, the Warren County NAACP Branch has started to publicize the 1921 story of the Norlina racial incident that led to the lynching of two Black men (Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams) and the failed extradition of Matthew Bullock. On Jan. 25, 2021, 100 years after the lynching, NAACP and partners displayed documents of the lynching and extradition in an exhibit, “Seeking Justice,” on the Courthouse Square. Later in the year, a play by the same name dramatized the unfair trial of the 16 arrested Black men. This year, Warren County NAACP has partnered with other civic organizations to form the Community Remembrance Coalition to launch a diligent campaign to honor the lynched victims as outlined by Equal Justice Initiative, an organization that seeks to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial and economic injustice. On June 25, the play “Seeking Justice” will be re-enacted with an expanded script with vignettes from the ladies related to the men who were on trial in 1921.
