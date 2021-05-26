The Declaration of Independence says, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” (preamble to the Declaration of Independence)
As a senior having lived in these United States for over 75 years, I believe that all persons are created equal. I find myself at this stage of wanting to be equal with one group of “We the People” ‘ our Congress folds in Washington, D.C. I especially want to be equal with one of our good senators who was investigated by the FBI.
After being on the Senate Appropriations Committee and learning information far in advance of public release, according to the FBI release, our Senator used that information to sell stocks before their stock market drop, and thus made large sums of money for him and a relative.
Please allow me to be equal to my Senator. Provide me and a friend, who is proficient in stock market trading before the market is aware of it, to be equal with our elected Senator, and to thus profit off the sale of stocks before anyone else knows of it.
His punishment by our elected Senators — his constituency — was that he would declare to us, “We the People,” that he would not seek reelection after his term was up in two years. Really? Are “We the People” really equal to this our elected Senator? Really?
We get the government we deserve. Do we not?
R. MAC SANFORD
Warrenton
