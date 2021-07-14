Neighbors and friends, I am writing to ask you if you will help me to make Christmas a community event. With COVID-19 still with us, I doubt very much that there will be a Christmas Parade this year, which will be a great pity as it brings people into town. I am writing to ask you if you will participate in something else to bring people into town to see and enjoy.
Up until a few years ago, Preservation Warrenton used to promote a Christmas House Tour where
some of the town’s folk decorated and opened their homes for visitors to go inside and see what has been done in them for Christmas.
What I am proposing is one of illuminating the outside of our homes in our neighborhood from Nov. 28, which is the first Sunday in Advent, until Epiphany, which starts on Jan. 2, 2022, from 6-9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
It need not be an expensive display — a Christmas tree on the front porch with lights on, welcome lights in the windows, an illuminated wreath on the front door — just something to show that Christmas is alive and kicking in this town.
The town puts wreaths up on the poles from the Fire Station to the Post Office, but they are poorly maintained and half the lights on the wreaths are not working, so it’s a poor display. They always look like they have been thrown in a corner and not checked to make sure all the lights work. The wreaths that are put up are now in their third year and were donated to the town, but they are not looked after.
Let us make the town a bright, more welcoming place by working together at Christmas. Christmas is not just for the children. It’s for everyone, so let us make it so by coming together and doing something different. Let us bring joy to the town and smiles to people’s faces. More details will be forthcoming if the response is good.
Please let me know by calling 252-257-9158 if you are willing to participate in this idea and help celebrate the Birth of Christ in a different way.
It is my prayer that this Christmas will be enjoyable, joyful, peaceful, healthy and safe. May God bless each household.
REV. TED WOOLDRIDGE
Warrenton
