In a healthy society, all individuals should have equal rights without discrimination based on race. There should be not only educational, social and economic equality, but also political equality. Such an environment fosters a true sense of well being among its citizenry and a sense of belonging. It encourages an inclusive culture to build a healthy and thriving community. Businesses would thrive in a unified community because of a larger customer base that is proud to shop locally. Every business that succeeds builds the county’s economic base and creates employment and stability.
Recent actions of the Warrenton Board of Commissioners failed to promote such noble ideals. In a town over 40 percent Black, there is no Black commissioner on the board. In the recent appointment of a commissioner to fill a vacancy on the board, diversity was discussed but not applied. The board decided to remain all White despite a qualified Black applicant’s request to be on the board. An undiversified board cannot truly take the pulse of the whole community and respond to its needs. This is visible in the distorted history that is told about the town and how the town is marketed.
The board has an opportunity to take the lead on diversifying the representation of its body. May the experience henceforth prove beneficial to the town and exemplify desired outcomes until such time comes again for the people to duly elect its members.
WARREN COUNTY NAACP
Dr. Cosmos George, president
