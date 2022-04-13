Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.