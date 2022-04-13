Dianne gave me this assignment the last visit I had with her in the hospital. I wrote on her tablet right then and there, “I’d rather die first.” Dianne gave me that look of hers, and I knew I was going to write. Dianne was real hard to say “no” to. I switched tactics and reminded her of the cancer, the TTP and the first bout of congestive heart failure she had survived. At least I talked myself into a better frame of mind. There is nothing like denial.
Two telephone conversations followed filled mainly with what we were going to do when she got out of the hospital and into the new house that Robby and Lisa had bought. “Lots of room, a beautiful space for my garden,” she said. “You’ll have to help me.” And then tons of “I love you,” effusively one after another because there was really nothing else to say.
Born Jan. 7, 1952, Dianne Tharrington Rodwell entered my life when Warren County public schools shook itself up and redistributed students. This occurred when Dianne and the rest of us were in the fourth grade. Being such a small group, the influx of new students was exciting. Dianne remained exciting because she was an exceptional academic student, a talented artist and a really cool person. All during public school, we became closer and closer friends.
We parted ways after high school graduation. Dianne married Jimmy Rodwell, moved to Montana and had two children. Then all of a sudden we were both back home, back in Warrenton. I saw her in front of the Citizens Bank and it was as if no time had passed. The conversation picked up where it left off. While in Montana, Dianne’s art had exploded. She was now fully capable of supporting herself as an artist. She wanted to find a place in Raleigh to call home and studio. She became a founding member of ArtSpace, a fabulous congregation of talented artists housed in the old Saunders Ford building on Davie Street. She was in Studio 201, “turn right off the elevator,” for decades.
Dianne was loved and respected by almost all who knew her. She worked hard promoting her art and herself to the thousands who bought either an original or a postcard. Her database reflected politicians, realtors, board members, family, other artists and friends. Her appointment book would put any workaholic to shame. She attended every open house and First Friday that ArtSpace promoted. Her day trips to art shows in Wilmington, Littleton, Southport and Warrenton were full and joyful; Dianne genuinely loved the people who came to see what she had created. The Boylan Heights Art Walk one November in the rain was great even though I shut the hatchback on the van and doused both of us with about a half gallon of water. She took me to Great Falls, Mont., to the CM Russell Annual Quick Draw and Art Auction. She went to France and painted in Monet’s gardens. We froze to death one April on the Courthouse Square. And it was all good, all fun, all real.
Dianne was fiercely proud of her childhood on Hooting Owl Hill on the Macon-Embro Road. She loved her home and family. Everyone from the governor of Montana to the caretaker at ArtSpace knew her origins. The rutted dirt roads, the woods and fields, the Queen Anne’s Lace that were reflected over and over in Dianne’s paintings and prints were taken directly from Hooting Owl Hill.
Dianne enjoyed telling the story about my mother teaching her mother, and then teaching her and finally teaching her son, Robby. She also loved the fact that we were faint, invisible kin through the Powells. It was all part of her charm and genuine interest in others that made her such a caring person.
Dianne was the bravest person I have ever known. In spite of every catastrophic medical emergency she endured, she kept an optimistic, almost humorous attitude about them. Her concern for me seemed to be much greater than her concern for herself. On the phone we would joke about being those old women who talked constantly about their “pills” and their aches and pains. Then we would spend the rest of the conversation talking about where we were going the next time we got together. “I’m so glad you are driving,” she would say.
Dianne died almost two weeks ago, and I am grieving. Our 60-year-old conversation has come to an end. I’ll never hear her “Hey, Honey” again. The effortless communication that comes from a friendship this old is over. I love her like a sister that I never had. She accepted, always celebrated, the kinks and quirks of my personality. It is with absolute selfishness that I say I will miss her for the rest of my life.
Dianne requested that she have no service. She also asked that those who would like to honor her to please contribute to these following groups: INTERACT, 1012 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh 27605, 919-828-7501; Save the Bees, a campaign by Environment NC, 19 W. Hargett St. Suite 405, Raleigh, 27601, 919-833-0015; Plant a Male Ginkgo Tree, inquire at your local plant nursery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.