This is the season that the Girl Scouts are out selling their wonderful cookies. They have been selling their cookies since 1917 (105 years).
My wife and I met a group of Girl Scots selling boxes of cookies at Walmart the other day. We always purchase two boxes; one box is for us. The second box, we ask these wonderful young ladies to take and give to the next young girl or boy who comes by and tell them it’s from a couple and the Girl Scouts. Our thoughts are that the one young child will have a smile on his or her face and in their heart from that one moment.
Thank you, Girls Scouts everywhere. You are an American Treasure. Perhaps each reader could put a smile in your own heart and buy a box of cookies for a stranger. We guarantee you will smile from the inside, even if up until now you have thought of yourself a as a Scrooge.
R. MAC AND MARGARET SANFORD
Warrenton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.