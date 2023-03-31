The Oxford Community Tennis Association is sponsoring the Oxford Invitational Spring Tennis Tournament, and Warren County residents are invited to participate.
The tournament will be held May 5-7 at the Granville Athletic Park at 4615 Belltown Road in Oxford. Categories of match play include boys or girls 18 and under singles, women or men open singles, women or men open doubles, and mixed doubles. Players may enter up to two events and may only enter one singles event. For this tournament, a new scheduling format will be followed. All singles matches will be played on Friday, men’s and women’s doubles matches will be played on Saturday, and mixed doubles matches will be played on Sunday.
Registration fees are as follows: Singles for non-OCTA members, $25; singles for OCTA members, $20; doubles for non-OCTA members $30 per team; doubles for OCTA members, $25 per team. Awards will be given to 1st and 2nd place winners in each category. Contact Betty Lou Davis at 919-482-6494 to get an entry form. The entry deadline is April 28 at 5 p.m. Entry forms should be mailed to: Oxford Community Tennis Association, PO Box 241, Oxford NC 27565. Make checks payable to: Oxford Community Tennis Association. Entry fees must accompany the registration form. You may call Betty Lou Davis at 919-482-6494 for information about the tournament.
Oxford Community Tennis Association is a 501 (c)(3), volunteer-based organization established to develop and grow the game of tennis at all levels for both juniors and adults, provide clinics and other events close to home and offer the opportunity to participate in local tournaments. To join OCTA, contact Betty Lou Davis. Membership fees are $25 per family or $10 for a single membership. Discounts are offered to all OCTA members for tournaments and other OCTA-sponsored events.
