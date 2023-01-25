Warren County’s Aryana Meadows (No. 11) heads to the basket as the Lady Eagles faced KIPP Pride on the road on Jan. 17 and came away with the victory. Warren County fell to Vance County on Jan. 21, but returned to action on Tuesday when they traveled to North Edgecombe. On Thursday, the Lady Eagles will host Weldon. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Warren County travels to Southeast Halifax on Friday. The tipoff time is 6 p.m.
