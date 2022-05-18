Members of the Warren County High School conference champion softball team are, from the left, first row: Shamarah Hopkins, Tayjah Cooper, Logan Ross, and Tanajah Wallace; second row: Alyannah Alston, Sakayla Howard, Jamari Moss, Anna Neal and Shoney Johnson; third row: Head Coach Herley Moss, Mia Flemming, Mackenzie Stalling, Amiliana Simmons and Tyanna Richardson. Not pictured: Assistant Coach Fernando Harrison.