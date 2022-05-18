The Warren County High School softball team wrapped up Tar Roanoke 1A Conference play with an undefeated 8-0 record and the conference championship.
This year has been one of change for the Lady Eagles as conference realignment moved WCHS from a conference comprised of both 1A and 2A high schools to one made up solely of 1A schools. The only team WCHS faced from its former conference this year was Vance County High School, now part of the Northern Lakes Athletic Conference.
This season also brought with it a number of new players, some of whom were playing softball for the first time. The team lost four players from last year’s roster to graduation: three seniors and a junior who graduated early. However, the seven players who returned provided the key building blocks for a great season.
Head Coach Herley Moss noted that players making up the core of this year’s team have been competing together since they played Parks and Recreation softball. They also play travel softball and have been on the roster of the travel team organized by Moss and WCHS Assistant Coach Fernando Harrison.
Even with a strong core group, Moss and Harrison still needed to generate more interest to bring in more players. Moss said that he talked with his daughter and team member, Jamari. Flyers and signs were placed in all three of Warren County’s high schools.
Moss and Harrison hoped that more young women would be interested in playing, even if they had not played before. The signs and flyers worked as nearly 20 students tried out for the team.
Moss is proud of his returning players and the newcomers to the team, described the Lady Eagles as “quite a good group.”
Among this season’s standout players have been catcher Jamari Moss.
“She is a huge part of why we have been so successful,” said her coach. “She has the highest batting average in the state.”
Other standouts have included shortstop Tayjah Cooper and pitchers Logan Ross, whom Coach Moss praised for her growth over the course of the season, and Mia Fleming.
“They (the team) can’t do what they do without great pitchers,” Moss said. “They are both doing great in the circle.”
The coach is proud of the dedication and hard work that the team’s newcomers have brought this season as they worked to learn the game and continue to improve.
“The girls who are newcomers have done really well,” Moss said. “They have far exceeded expectations.”
The coach is also proud of his team’s hard work in the classroom.
Moss expressed appreciation to everyone who has supported the softball team this season. He gave special thanks to Troy Neal, who has served as scorekeeper, and to all of the fans.
“A lot of people come out and support us. It has been huge,” Moss said.
Winning the Tar Roanoke Conference has allowed Warren County to be a host site for the state championships, which began last week.
Warren County entered the playoffs as a 3 seed, and won their first game by forfeit. However, they lost to Perquimans in the second round.
WCHS Athletic Director Victor Hunt is proud of what the Lady Eagles have been able to achieve this year.
“I am extremely, extremely proud,” he said. “They have represented Warren County Schools well. Coach Moss and Coach Harrison have done an amazing job.”
Hunt indicated that the softball team provides another example of the strength of women’s sports at WCHS.
“They and the volleyball team have set the standards for success,” he said. “Our women’s sports are doing very well. We want to keep it going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.