The Warren County High School Eagles opened the basketball season at J.F. Webb High School in Oxford on Jan. 5. The varsity boys lost 72-52, while the varsity girls fell by a score of 61-37. In the top photograph, Eagle Jah’Quell Hendick (11) puts up a shot against two Warrior defenders. In the bottom photograph, Lady Eagle Nakira Bullock (15) drives the lane. Warren County traveled to Bunn High School on Jan. 7, when the varsity boys lost to the Wildcats by a score of 63-19, and the varsity girls lost 55-24. Warren County visited South Granville on Jan. 12, but scores were not available at press time. The Eagles continue their road trip on Jan. 15, when they face Granville Central High School.
