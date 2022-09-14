The NCAA has updated their name, image, and likeness rules to allow student athletes to profit off their “brand.” As the NCAA’s own website says, “With the NCAA changing the existing NIL rules to begin allowing athletes the right to profit from the use of their own name, image and likeness, … student-athletes could now be paid for their autograph, developing and/or modeling athletic and non-athletic clothing apparel, promoting products and services, making personal appearances.“
Texas A&M allegedly used NIL (at least according to Bama coach Nick Saban) to buy the top-rated recruiting class in the nation last year. They also paid Appalachian State $1.5 million to come to College Station to play last weekend. Not an effective use of that oil money so far.
The Mountaineers’ win at College Station was as big as their win in the Big House 15 years ago. Our guess is that Big Ten and SEC ADs will stop scheduling App for the immediate future.
Now let’s break out the dart board for a busy slate of ACC games in advance of conference play starting:
TEXAS TECH AT N.C. STATE: Tech’s offense, which averages over 100 yards more per game than NC State, will be a major test for the Wolfpack defense. The Pack offense looked better last week, but against Charleston Southern, who can tell. Sorry Pack fans, we have a bad feeling about this one…Texas Tech 35, N.C. State 34.
LIBERTY AT WAKE FOREST: A battle of the pulpit as the Deacons face the Fighting Falwells. Liberty has given ACC teams fits the last couple of years, but the Flames haven’t faced anything like Wake’s offense under Sam Hartman. A blowout in Winston-Salem, with enough of a peak at Clemson the following week to keep it close…Wake Forest 49, Liberty 24.
NORTH CAROLINA A&T AT DUKE: We are wondering just how good the Blue Devils are this season. A&T is 0-2 so far this year and coming off a 43-3 loss to North Dakota State, so we won’t find out here. We might not find out till Oct. 15 when Duke hosts UNC. Not close…Duke 45, A&T 10.
CAMPBELL AT EAST CAROLINA: Don’t be surprised if the Pirates are 7-1 when they make their trip to Provo in late October. If BYU keeps winning, that game could be huge. You have to take them one at a time, but even looking ahead the Camels won’t be much of a challenge here…ECU 56, Campbell 14.
MIAMI AT TEXAS A&M: Were the Aggies looking ahead to this one? We don’t think so. With all the talent that NIL can fund, A&M just isn’t very good on offense. If they are going to beat the Canes, it will have to be low scoring. QB Tyler Van Dyke is the difference and leads the U to an, is it an upset?...Miami 28, Texas A&M 24.
FLORIDA STATE AT LOUISVILLE: Both teams are coming into this one off impressive road wins at LSU and Central Florida, respectively. Still, we can’t get the whuppin the Cards took in week one out of our minds. Louisville should be favored at home, but FSU might be good this year…. Florida State 27, Louisville 24.
MISSISSIPPI AT GEORGIA TECH: The Yellow Jackets lost at home (well it was in Atlanta) a couple of weeks ago to Clemson, 41-10. This one against the Rebels will be just as bad…Ole Miss 38, Georgia Tech 13.
PURDUE AT SYRACUSE: Is there any QB in the ACC playing better right now that Garrett Shrader? Coupled with RB Sean Tucker, the Cuse have one of the best running games in the league. That and home field will be enough against the Boilermakers…Syracuse 28, Purdue 21.
LOUISIANA TECH AT CLEMSON: The Bulldogs almost beat N.C. State in Raleigh last year. That was a different team with a different QB…. Clemson 49, La Tech 13.
PITTSBURGH AT WESTERN MICHIGAN: Pitt lost at home to the Broncos last year, 44-41, in what turned out to be one of the season’s most inexplicable results. The Panthers will get double revenge here for that game and last week’s UT loss…Pittsburgh 42, Western Michigan 20.
OLD DOMINION AT VIRGINIA: Can the Monarchs pull off the Commonwealth double by winning this one in Charlottesville? Look for Cav QB Brennan Armstrong to prevent that from happening unless the UVA coaches get stuck in their own elevator…Virginia 31, Old Dominion 21.
WOFFORD AT VIRGINIA TECH: The Hokies bounced back from the opening week loss in Norfolk with a win last week in Blacksburg over BC. Look for Va Tech to play the backups early here in advance of a Thursday night game against West Virginia…Virginia Tech 35, Wofford 7.
MAINE AT BOSTON COLLEGE: If this matchup were in hockey, it would be more interesting. Even with the Eagles at 0-2, the Black Bears won’t be much of a test….Boston College 49, Maine 3.
TROY AT APPALACHIAN STATE: Is there a chance of a letdown here? Anytime you play a pass happy team like the Trojans, that makes it equally challenging. We don’t see an upset, but we do see a shoot out in another entertaining game involving the Mountaineers…. Appalachian State 56, Troy 38.
OTHER GAMES: Georgia State over Charlotte (The Niners are one of the bottom 10 teams in the nation), Georgia over South Carolina, Mississippi State over LSU, Florida over South Florida, Penn State over Auburn, Vandy over Northern Illinois, Tennessee over Akron, Bama over UL Monroe, Oklahoma over Nebraska, Notre Dame over Cal, Washington over Michigan State, Southern Cal over Fresno State.
