The Warren County High School girls’ track team excelled at a quad track meet at J.F. Webb High School on April 29, finishing in second place with 20 points.
Participating in the track meet were WCHS, J.F. Webb, South Granville and Roanoke Rapids.
Top finishers for Warren County were the following:
Shot put: first place, Nikira Bullock, 27 feet; third place, Chaliyah Richardson, 21 feet, half inch
Discuss: first place, Chaliyah Richardson, 53 feet; third place, Nikira Bullock, 44 feet
800 meter run: first place, Chaliyah Richardson, 3:22 minutes; second place, Nikira Bullock, 3:31 minutes; fourth place, Katelyn Richardson, 4:14 minutes
