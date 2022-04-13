Northampton County High School hosted a nine conference team track meet on April 6 that turned into a long evening.
The meet began at 3 p.m. and ended at 9:25 p.m. Warren County High School track coaches indicated that the participating teams were so physically and mentally exhausted toward the end of the meet that the final two events were skipped.
Warren County High School athletes turned in several strong performances.
Boys’ overall team results are as follows: North Edgecombe 89, Southeast Halifax 68, Wilson Prep Academy 63.5, Northampton County 56, Warren County 45, Rocky Mount Prep 40.5, KIPP Pride 31, Weldon 23 and Northwest Halifax 19.
Girls’ overall team results are as follows: KIPP Pride 142, Warren County 56, Northampton County 53, Rocky Mount Prep 46, Northwest Halifax 42, Wilson Prep Academy 30, North Edgecombe 18, Southeast Halifax and Weldon tied with 16.
Warren County Boys’ Highlights
Shot Put: first place, Leslie Wiliams, 43’-9.5; eighth place, Theodore Madison, 32’-50
Discus: seventh place, Ethan Hedgepeth, 88’-3; eighth place, Samuel Poindexter, 87’-8
Long Jump: ninth place, Demontay Hawkins, 16’-8
4x200 Meter Relay: second place, Warren County, 1:41.81
4x100 Meter Relay: fourth place, Warren County, 48.14
400 Meter Dash: second place, Quinn Christmas, 57.14; fifth place, Samaurion West, 1:00.55
800 Meter Run: fourth place, Quinn Christmas, 2:40.84
200 Meter Dash: eighth place, Demontay Hawkins, 25.25
Warren County Girls’ Highlights
Shot Put: first place, Symia Chapman, 29’-10.5
Discus: second place, Symia Chapman, 71’-2
Long Jump: seventh place, Naz-Jai Hargrove, 11’-7
100 Meter Dash: fourth place, Amiliana Simmons, 13.85
400 Meter Dash: fifth place, Chaliyah Richardson, 1:22.58
300 Meter Hurdles: third place, Amiliana Simmons, 58.06
800 Meter Run: fifth place, Alana Lynch, 3:53.91; sixth place, Katelyn Richardson, 4:10.78
200 Meter Dash: second place, Amiliana Simmons, 28.87; third place, Chaliyah Richardson, 29.00
