Warren County Parks and Recreation is now registering adults for its co-ed adult kickball league. The deadline to register is June 22. The fee is $250 per team.
Teams have until the first game to turn in their official roster. All games will be played at Warren County Recreation Complex. Interested individuals that don’t have a team can contact the department via email at parksandrecreation@warrencountync.gov.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30a.m.-5p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit warrencountync.com or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Parks and Recreation is also recruiting volunteers for this and other programs. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.