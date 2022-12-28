Happy New Year
As Percy breaks out the darts for one last time this season, he would like to thank all the readers, and especially Fearless, for taking him along on this ride for the past 30 years. We hope everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy 2023.
Before we toss the darts, we wanted to dispel a rumor that is spreading around. It seems another paper’s editor claimed that two big sports news organizations (ESPN? Fox?) have approached Percy about entering the News Transfer Portal and accepting a large sum of money (approx. $5 million) to come write for them.
Percy’s loyalty to Fearless cannot be questioned. He would like to put those rumors to rest and let everyone know he would never leave TOFF, not even for one year, for a chance to be on TV at the national title game and a boatload of money. Junior and several other staff members, on the other hand, was seen heading out of town last week in Junior’s new truck, waiving $100 Chick-Fil-A gift cards.
Now let’s take a look at whooza gonna win this week’s bowl games:
N.C. STATE VS. MARYLAND: (Duke’s Mayo Bowl) The Wolfpack QB situation is a bit unclear heading into this one with Devin Leary transferring to Kentucky and State coach Dave Doeren being coy about whether M.J. Morris or Ben Finley will start. Unless something changes this week, Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa will be taking snaps for the Terps, but he will be missing his top three receivers. The Pack’s season, even with an 8-4 record and a season ending win in Chapel Hill, seems to be less than was expected back in August. A chance to get one last win in Charlotte can make that better. They get it here against an old ACC foe...N.C. State 24, Maryland 23.
CLEMSON VS. TENNESSEE: (Capital One Orange Bowl) Or the who has a loss to South Carolina that cost us a spot in the playoff bowl. The Tennessee loss was a bigger deal because it also cost UT their QB Hendon Hooker. Clemson (Coach Dabo specifically) used the loss and a poor performance by DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC title game to make a change at QB that will make the difference here. Freshman QB Cade Klubnik leads the Tigers to the win…Clemson 35, Tennessee 27.
FLORIDA STATE VS. OKLAHOMA: (Cheez-It Bowl) Fearless noted last week how opt outs and transfers affect bowl games. The Sooners will play this one with both starting tackles opting out to get ready for the NFL draft. The Seminoles will play with essentially a full team and have won five in a row to boot. The last time these teams played in a bowl game was for the 2000 National Title when OU won 13-2. Stakes are lower and score will be higher in this one...Florida State 42, Oklahoma 24.
PITTSBURGH VS. UCLA: (Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl) Pittsburgh has QB questions in this one as their top two QBs are transferring (one – Nick Patti – may be available) so they will lean heavily on All ACC RB Israel Abanikanda here. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and RB Zach Charbonnet have led the Bruins to a nine-win season, but both are uncertain about whether they will play. If they don’t, the edge goes to Pitt. Assuming they do (and there is no COVID outbreak in Westwood this year) the advantage goes to the Bruins…UCLA 31, Pitt 21.
SYRACUSE VS. MINNESOTA: (Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl) Two teams headed in different directions. The Golden Gophers won four of their last five games, while the Orange finished the season losing four of the last five. Just based on the hot hand, it seems Minnesota should be favored. And with 2nd team all ACC RB Sean Tucker sitting this one out, it’s an easy call...Minnesota 27, Syracuse 17.
NOTRE DAME VS. SOUTH CAROLINA: (TaxSlayer Gator Bowl) With Irish QB Drew Pyne leaving for Arizona State and TE Michael Mayer headed to the NFL, we look for the Gamecocks, with QB Spencer Rattler shaking off a year’s rust in the last two games, to have the advantage on the offensive side of the ball. Throw in the momentum of their wins over UT and Clemson, and we look for Carolina to win a close one here...South Carolina 27, Notre Dame 24.
TCU VS. MICHIGAN: (CFP Playoff - VRBO Fiesta Bowl) This one comes down to the TCU offense against the Michigan defense. The Horned Frogs will need to put up at least 35 points if they expect to win here. TCU QB Max Duggan is one of the great stories of college football this year, coming out of nowhere to finish 2nd in the Heisman trophy voting. Closer than Vegas thinks, but the talent edge for Michigan is too much…Michigan 34, TCU 31.
OHIO STATE VS. GEORGIA: (CFP Playoff - Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl) All year long everyone thought this would be the national title game. Until the Wolverines went into Columbus and smacked around the Buckeyes for a second year in a row. Ohio State has talent to compete here (watch how many players get drafted by the NFL), but seems to come up short when someone punches them in the face. And look for Georgia to punch them repeatedly. When the Dawgs are focused, they are virtually unbeatable. They will be focused here in what is essentially a home game in Atlanta…Georgia 42, Ohio State 27.
OTHER GAMES: Alabama over Kansas State, Mississippi State over Illinois, LSU over Purdue, Iowa over Kentucky, USC over Tulane (close), Washington over Texas, Utah over Penn State, Ohio over Wyoming.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022.
