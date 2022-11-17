The Warren County High School cross country team celebrates after winning the conference championship earlier this fall. Pictured, from the left, are, first row: TJ Williams and Rocky Carter; second row: Tony Henderson, Tayjah Cooper, Yousef Elgarah and Jaylan Johnson; third row: Trevon McLean, Leontae Hargrove, Aaron Bolton, Kuron Baskerville, Coach Toriano McRae, Jr., TK Davis and Ke’Shaun Alston.