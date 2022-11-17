Warren County High School teams have made a name for themselves this fall with conference championships and strong seasons in multiple sports.
Among them is the cross country team, which finished the regular season in first place and won the conference championship.
The team is coached by Toriano McRae, Jr., who is also the WCHS boys’ varsity basketball head coach and boys’ junior varsity basketball assistant coach.
This year’s team of 12 runners included four athletes returning from last season. The rest of the team was comprised of young men who might have been new to cross country, but who were not new to sports at the high school level.
As preparations for the season were underway, McRae encouraged all of his returning and prospective basketball players to run cross country to maintain good conditioning in preparation for basketball season. His team didn’t hesitate to accept this challenge and soon realized that they had the makings of something special.
“It started as a way to stay in shape, but then they realized they could win this thing,” McRae said.
Standout runners included seniors Rocky Carter, Tayjah Cooper and TJ Williams, junior Kuron Baskerville and sophomore TK Davis. Carter and Williams, who ran last year, were natural team leaders who encouraged their teammates to always push harder as athletes and students.
“TJ and Rocky were role models not only on the cross country field, but also in the classroom,” McRae said.
Training, conditioning and a season’s worth of meets help to make cross country runners stronger and better, and this year’s Eagles were no exception. The regular season consisted of seven meets, one each week.
“We finished in first place in every single meet,” McRae said.
However, a regular season championship brought no advantage to the conference championship, held at Wilson Prep. McCrae described the championship as a winner-take-all event. It would follow the same format as any other cross country meet. Whichever team finished in first place would win the championship no matter how they finished in the regular season. The Eagles were up to the challenge and brought home the conference championship trophy.
“I’m very proud,” McCrae said. “I almost cried when they won.”
Carter, Cooper, Williams, Davis and Baskerville received All Conference honors. After the conference championship, the cross country season continued with regional and state meets. However, the Warren County runners who would have qualified made the transition to basketball. So has Coach McRae, but that doesn’t mean he has forgotten about the success of the cross country team.
“I have a lot of great memories,” he said.
McRae fondly remembers the smiles he saw on his runners’ faces after they won the conference championship.
“That was likely their first championship in high school,” he said.
The coach is already hearing from students who want to run next season and looks forward to showing more students how running can help them in other sports and in overall fitness.
“You get addicted to running,” McRae said. “You feel great when you run.”
Do you know what else is addicting? Winning, especially when it comes to championships.
