Torrey Davis, a member of the Warren County High School Class of 2021, was presented the Coach Bob Price Memorial Scholarship during the school’s athletic awards ceremony on June 15.
The scholarship was presented by members of the Norlina High School Athletic Committee, which awards a $500 scholarship annual to a graduating senior athlete at WCHS, Warren Early College High School or Warren New Tech High School. The scholarship is designated for general college needs.
A two-sport athlete, Davis played varsity baseball and varsity boys’ basketball during his senior year. He received the Most Improved award in basketball and was recognized as an outfielder/utility player in baseball during the awards ceremony.
Davis plans to attend Vance-Granville Community College, where he will major in carpentry.
“Thank you to all my coaches and my parents,” Davis said. “I really appreciate the scholarship, which will help me pay for my books and tuition.”
The Norlina High School Athletic Committee established the scholarship in 2016 in memory of Bob Price, who served as Norlina High School from 1952-82. A history and civics teacher, he coached football, baseball, and men’s and women’s basketball. Price was also a U.S. Army Ranger whose service in World War II included the invasion of Normandy on D-Day.
WCHS baseball head coach Andy Short described Davis as a team player.
“He is a good young man, a hard worker,” Short said. “He wanted to play. The team came first with Torrey.”
Varsity basketball assistant coach VJ Hunt agreed.
“He is an amazing young man, and he is a joy to coach and to be around,” Hunt said. “He has the attitude and character to be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.