IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

Warren County High School coaches and administrators, and members of the Norlina High School Athletic Committee are pictured with 2021 Coach Bob Price Memorial Scholarship recipient Torrey Davis during last week’s athletic awards ceremony. Pictured, from the left, are: Coach Morton Jones, Tom Traylor, Coach Andy Short, Torrey Davis, WCHS Principal John Green, Coach Toriano McRae, Jr. and Coach VJ Hunt.