Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a new basketball program for ages 4-5 called Start Smart Basketball.

The program is a parent/child instructional program led by an instructor once a week for six weeks at the John Graham Gym. The fee is $10 and includes a basketball for each child. Registration runs until Nov. 3. There is limited space for each class. 

Class options are Saturdays, Nov. 5-Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. 

Registration can be completed:

• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation or

• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton. 

For more information or to register, call the Warren County Parks and Recreation office at 252-257-2272. 

 