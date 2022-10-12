Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a new basketball program for ages 4-5 called Start Smart Basketball.
The program is a parent/child instructional program led by an instructor once a week for six weeks at the John Graham Gym. The fee is $10 and includes a basketball for each child. Registration runs until Nov. 3. There is limited space for each class.
Class options are Saturdays, Nov. 5-Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation or
• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, call the Warren County Parks and Recreation office at 252-257-2272.
