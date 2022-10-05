Tough games on tap for Wolfpack, Tar Heels
Two big games are slated for Saturday involving Big Four teams. North Carolina has a road trip to Miami while N.C. State returns home to face another tough out in Florida State.
The Heels come in off an easy home win (41-10) over Virginia Tech while the Wolfpack lost a head-scratcher at Clemson in a battle of Top Ten teams. The loss will make it imperative that State goes unbeaten the rest of the way to have any chance of a division title.
One correction from last week’s TOFF. Cousin Percy, aka Craig Champion, authored the column, and among his picks was a 31-21 Clemson win over the Wolfpack. The Tigers won 30-20.
Time to mount the dartboard and toss the magic darts to tell you right now whozza gonna win this weekend’s games.
TULANE AT EAST CAROLINA: QB Holton Ahlers threw for six TD’s as ECU pummeled South Florida. Because Hurricane Ian destroyed much of the west coast of the state, the game was moved to Boca Raton and only 3,700 attended. Not a problem this week as ECU will fill the stands against a good Tulane team. Could be close; it’s ECU 38, Tulane 31.
VIRGINIA TECH AT PITT: Pitt lost at home to a moribund Georgia Tech team, while the Hokies got mauled at UNC. Time for a “thumbs up” for both of these teams. Pitt 27, Virginia Tech 20.
DUKE AT GEORGIA TECH: When’s the last time Duke was favored in an ACC road game? Well, Coach Mike Elko has done a masterful job so far. Tech fired their coach then went to Pittsburgh and upset the Panthers. Yes Mabel, the world is upside down. Could be a good game, Duke 31, Georgia Tech 28.
CLEMSON AT BOSTON COLLEGE: After big wins over Wake Forest and N.C. State, could the Tigers be in for a letdown this week? Could be, but the talent level favors the Paws. No gimme, it’s…..Clemson 37, Boston College 23.
ARMY AT WAKE FOREST: Army isn’t as good as they’ve been in recent seasons, and well, Wake Forest is better. The Demon Deacons have the tiebreaker, and heartbreaker, at quarterback in Sam Hartman. Hartman right now would be the ACC MVP. He still will be after this game. Wake Forest 45, Army 17.
NORTH CAROLINA AT MIAMI: The Tar Heels’ schedule ain’t nothing to write home about, and they gave up 106 points in the Appalachian and Notre Dame games. Miami was overrated entering the season, and they lost to Middle Tennessee in their last game. North Carolina 45, Miami 34.
FLORIDA STATE AT N.C. STATE: Playing Clemson and FSU back-to-back is a tough draw. Against Clemson, State was outplayed and outcoached. If they play the same way, they will lose this game. But Fearless says they won’t play the same way, and they will have a chip on their shoulder for this game. The Wolfpack may be the second-best team in the ACC. Now is the time to start playing it! N.C. State 30, Florida State 28.
OTHER MAJOR COLLEGE GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Appalachian over Texas State, Louisville over Virginia, Alabama over Texas A & M (payback time), Georgia over Auburn, Mississippi State over Arkansas (even), Florida over Missouri, Tennessee over LSU (toss-up), Texas over (what has happened to?) Oklahoma, Ohio State over Michigan State, Notre Dame over BYU, and Kentucky over South Carolina.
AP TOP TEN THIS WEEK: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan 5. Clemson 6. Southern Cal 7. Oklahoma State 8. Tennessee 9. Mississippi 10. Penn State. Also, 14. N.C. State 15. Wake Forest.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2022.
