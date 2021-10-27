The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration today (Wednesday) for Youth Basketball (ages 6-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18).
Registration will be held at the Recreation Dept. Office in the John Graham gym in Warrenton from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. You may also sign up by going to the Civic Rec link located on the Recreation page on the county website.
The deadline for signing up is Saturday, Nov. 6. Anyone wishing to sign up after this date will be put on a waiting list. Your birth certificate, a $10 registration fee and a parent or guardian to sign you up are required in order to register. For more information, contact the Recreation Dept. at 252-257-2272.
