The North Carolina high school 2022 track season came to a close with the completion of the 1A/4A State Meet finals on Saturday, May 21, in Greensboro at the NC A&T State University track.
Warren County athletes participated in the girls’ 300 M hurdles, girls’ shot put and boys’ shot put.
WCHS senior Leslie Williams ended his high school track career with an 11th place finish out of 16 strong competitors in the boys’ shot put with a throw of 43’ 1/4. This was not his best career throw, but was a very respectable North Carolina high school 1A class 11th place finish.
Williams will extend his high school football career later this summer when he participates in the North Carolina Coaches Association East/West All-Star football game in Greensboro. This is the annual high school football game sponsored by the NCCA played in July during the association’s yearly coaches’ clinic.
WCHS senior Symia Chapman’s final high school shot put competition ended Saturday with a throw of 28’ 8”, also not her career best, but good enough for a 1A state finish of 11th place.
She also brings her high school career to a close with a stellar year of top performances. Chapman was named Tar-Roanoke Athletic Conference Female Field Player of the Year 2022.
The returning track team member for next season is sophomore Amiliana Simmons. She finished eighth in the 1A Class 300M hurdle finals with a time of 52.63 seconds. This was a little shower than her 51.38 1A East Regional time for the week before.
Track teams are coaches by Morton Jones and April Macon.
