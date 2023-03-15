Warren County’s Javier Marni (No. 11) watches for the pitch as the Eagles defeat Weldon by a score of 32-0 on March 7. Warren County tied Northwest Halifax on March 9. The Eagles hosted Southeast Halifax on Tuesday. On Thursday, Warren County travels to Northampton County.
