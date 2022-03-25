The Warren County High School boys’ track team participated in its first track meet since 2019 when the Eagles traveled to Wilson Prep Academy on March 16.
WCHS failed to field a boys’ track team in 2021, but did have a girls’ track team.
Returning from retirement in 2017 to coach the boys’ track team this season is coach Morton Jones. Jones is coaching the all-boys track team full time for the first time since 2003. From 1986-2003, he coached both the boys’ and girls’ track teams. From 2006-2017, he coached mainly the girls.
During this stretch of coaching, he coached many successful female athletes. He’s had many regional qualifiers and several state qualifiers. In 2015 and 2016, he helped Starbesha Satterwhite become the 2A Mideast Regional 200M dash record holder and win the 2A State 200M dash title in 2017.
Many years prior in 1986, 1987 and 1988, Jones coached WCHS’ own Randy Jordan, who went on to set the overall state record in the 100M dash in 1987 with a time of 10.44 seconds. This record stood until 2005. As of March 2022, Jordan still holds the 3A state record (21.2 seconds) in the 200M dash that he set in 1987.
During last week’s track meet, Warren County earned a total of 47 points, followed by KIPP Pride with 45, Weldon with 43, Wilson Prep with 36 and Northwest Halifax with 32.
Individual results for the WCHS Eagles are as follows:
Boys’ Shot: first place, Leslie Williams, 42 feet, 6 1/2 inches; second place, Tyjee Covington, 38 feet, 6 inches; fourth place, Theodore Madison, 33 feet, 10 inches
Boys’ Discuss: second place, Leslie Williams, 110 feet, 11 inches; seventh place, Samuel Poindexter, 85 feet, 6 inches
800M Relay: second place, l:51.9; team members: Ahmad Yancey, Jeremiah Alston, Samarionn West and Amonta Jordan
100M Dash: fourth place, Amonta Jordan, 12.10 seconds; sixth place, Azayvion Hunter, 12.19 seconds
800M Run: second place, Quinn Christmas, 2:46.66; sixth place, Noah Williams, 3:35
400M Relay: first place, 49.71; team members: Amonta Jordan, Joel Bryant, Azayvion Hunter and Damien Bailey
400M Dash: first place, Quinn Christmas, 1 minute; second place, Samarion West, 1:03
