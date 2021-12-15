Military Appreciation Night will be observed on Friday, Dec. 17, as Warren County High School hosts Northampton County.
Efforts to honor area veterans and active military personnel represent a collaboration between the North Carolina National Guard, Warren County High School Athletic Department, WCHS Space Force JROTC and the American Legion.
Veterans and active military personnel are invited to attend the games free of charge by presenting a proof of service, valid military ID, Form DD214/215 or National Guard Bureau Form 22/22A.
Games will be held at 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Veterans and military personnel are expected to be recognized during halftime of the varsity boys’ game.
The National Guard will have a number of activities and giveaways for the community beginning at 3:45 p.m. A food truck will be on site as well.
Warren County High School is at 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
