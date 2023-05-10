Malik Hargrove, who graduated from Warren County High School in 2020, announces that he is transferring from Greensboro College to Catawba College to further his career in football and to further his major in exercise science.
Hargrove is the son of William and Sandra Hargrove, and the grandson of the late Frank Marshall Stevenson III and Clorine Stevenson.
He would like to express thanks to everyone who has supported him along the way.
