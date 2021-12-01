Wow.
If we ever needed to give someone an example of why we love college football, last weekend was it. Starting off with the Egg Bowl on Thursday night, we stayed tuned in until BYU completed their come from behind win over Southern Cal late Saturday night.
The weekend had everything. The playoff standings were turned upside down with Michigan’s dominating win over Ohio State (the Wolverines scored four TD’s on five possessions in the second half (the only possession that didn’t result in a score was when they ran out the clock to end the game) and Oklahoma State’s come from behind win in Bedlam (the Cowboys outscored Oklahoma 13-0 in the fourth quarter).
Alabama almost played themselves out of the first round of the playoffs (otherwise known as the SEC championship game), needing four overtimes to win against Auburn on the Plains. The Tide had to drive 97 yards to tie the game in regulation to get to OT. ESPN had the Tigers’ win probability at the start of that drive as 98.4 percent. Meaning Bama had a 1.6 percent chance to win. Roll Tide.
Speaking of win probabilities closer to home, North Carolina took the lead over N.C. State 30-21 on a field goal with 2:12 to go, and it looked like the Wolfpack was done. On the first play after the Heels’ kickoff, State QB Devin Leary was sacked for an 8-yard loss. ESPN had the Carolina win probability at that point at 99.9 percent. So, the Pack had a 0.1 percent chance to win.
Stated otherwise, State would be expected to win once every 1,000 times in a similar situation. The News and Observer was so confidant in the outcome they tweeted “Sam Howell and the Tar Heels gut out a win despite surrendering a big lead early.” Dewey beats Truman? Actually, this time they did, 34-30.
A few other thoughts before we get out the dartboard….Until 1965, the AP picked the national champion before the bowl games. This year they should do the same and declare Georgia the national champion while the rest of the teams have a playoff for second place. It really isn’t close….There were four SEC/ACC Games this weekend. The scores were (SEC Team first) 45-0, 30-0, 52-21 and 24-21. Only FSU, playing against a Florida team that is a mess, was able to keep it close.
And a few TV ratings thoughts...Following up on Clemson/Notre Dame last year, we aren’t too sure the ABC folks will be happy with a Wake Forest/Pittsburgh ACC title game. TVs in North Carolina and Western PA will be watching, but look for most of the nation to be tuned into Fox for Michigan/Iowa…If you are a Notre Dame fan (and CFP advertiser), get out your Baylor and Iowa gear. If both those teams pull upsets, the Irish could get in the playoffs. Otherwise, we are probably looking at Georgia (yeah!), Michigan (OK), Cincinnati (Cinderella story?), and Oklahoma State (Ummmm).
Now let’s look at this week’s games:
OREGON VS. UTAH (Pac 12): The Utes blew out the Ducks 38-7 two weeks ago in Salt Lake City. This one will be closer. Utah will take better care of the ball…Utah 35, Oregon 31.
OKLAHOMA STATE VS. BAYLOR (Big 10): Another rematch won in early October by the Cowboys 24-14. That game was in Stillwater. We look for a closer (low scoring) game in this one. The Oklahoma State defense is the key….Oklahoma State 20, Baylor 17.
MICHIGAN VS. IOWA (Big 12): After winning against Ohio State, we could see a major letdown here that could cost Michigan the Big 12 title and a shot at the CFP. Iowa has the defense to do it. Trouble is the Hawkeyes’ offense is terrible….Michigan 27, Iowa 10.
GEORGIA VS. ALABAMA (SEC): This is the game we have been waiting for all year. The real national championship game. But does Bama have a chance? We’ll go to common opponents on this one. Four games against Florida, Tennessee, Auburn and Arkansas. Georgia margin of victory = +112. Alabama margin of victory = +39. We saw an early Vegas line of UGA winning by 6.5. We have it at….Georgia 35, Alabama 17.
WAKE FOREST VS. PITTSBURGH: When you dig into the stats, Pitt has the better QB (Kenny Pickett), the better offense (just a little – about a 30 yards per game advantage) and the better defense (about 75 YPG). Still, there is something about Dave Clawson’s offense that makes us nervous about picking Pitt if this gets to be a shootout. Wake wins shootouts at home (the loss to UNC was in Chapel Hill). The game is in Charlotte, so it’s as close to a home game as the Deacs can get. It’s a toss-up, but we have to pick the home team… Wake Forest 45, Pitt 42.
OTHER GAMES THIS WEEKEND: Appalachian State over Louisiana (Cajun coach Billy Napier’s head will already be in Gainesville), Cincinnati over Houston (The Bearcats can’t get this close to the CFP and lose. Could they? The Cougars have won 11 in a row. It’ll be close.), Western Kentucky over UTSA, San Diego State over Utah State, Kent State over Northern Illinois, Southern Cal over California (If Lincoln Riley coaches).
TOFF COMPOSITE TOP TEN: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma State, 5. Cincinnati, 6. Notre Dame, 7. Ohio State, 8. Ole Miss, 9. Michigan State, 10. Pittsburgh.
Southeast Sports Syndicate, 2021.
