Monday, May 15

Tee Ball

C3 Farm & Timber

0  0  5  5  – 10

W.C. Houndsmen

5  5  1  5 – 16

C3 Farm & Timber (10)

Harper Wall 3 hits, Luke Antill 3 hits, Joshua Hargrove 2 hits, Ian Bowen 2 hits, AJ Fields 2 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits

W.C. Houndsmen (16)

Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Liam Spence 3 hits, William Bartholomew 3 hits, Mason Harris 3 hits, Tyler Carrington 2 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Kyleigh Holtzman 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 2 hits, Paisleigh Ball 2 hits, Mason West 2 hits, Lena Holtzman 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits

Inez Forest Industries

0  2  1  0  – 3

Tarheel Tire

4  1  3  5 – 13

Inez Forest Industries (3)

Bryson Stancil 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits, Cameron Lewis 2 hits

Tarheel Tire (13)

Ryder Harmon 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Grier Bolton 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 2 hits, Sawyer Kelly 2 hits, Zelma Steinbach 2 hits, Lilly Capps 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits, Micah Garcia 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits

9&10 Baseball

Arcola Logging

5  0  3  4 – 12

Coolie Nation

1  0  0  X  – 1

Arcola Logging (12)

Finn  Bolton 2 hits, Tyler Grissom 2 hits, Andrew Black 1 hit, Zeayr Miles 1 hit

Coolie Nation (1)

Benton Blackwell 1 hit

11-13 Baseball

Gregory W. Harris Hauling 2  0  3  1 – 6

Warrenton Insurance 3  4  1  X – 8

Gregory W. Harris Hauling (6)

Adrian Burwell 3 hits, Jermare Kearney 1 hit

Warrenton Insurance (8)

Trevor Dennis 1 hit, Ricky Bates 1 hit

Wednesday, May 17

Tee Ball

Inez Forest Industries

5  2  1  1  – 11

A&S Pest

5  0  4  3 – 12

Inez Forest Industries (11)

Hunter Compton 3 hits, Bryson Stancil 3 hits, Gracyn Stancil 3 hits, Ella Powell 2 hits, Avery Harris 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits, Cameron Lewis 2 hits

A&S Pest (12)

London Hargrove 3 hits, Taaj Burwell 3 hits, Sevyn Burnette 3 hits, Landon Richardson 3 hits, Neveah Williams 2 hits, Micah Abernathy 2 hits, Andrell Macklin 2 hits

W.C. Houndsmen    5  1  1  0  – 8

Abbott Construction    5  2  1  4 – 12

W.C. Houndsmen (8)

Liam Spence 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Jack Dodson 2 hits, Paisleigh Ball 2 hits, Cynthia Henry 2 hits, Mason West 2 hits, Lena Holtzman 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits

Abbott Construction (12)

Lily Orr 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 3 hits, Harper Abbott 3 hits, Zavion Hymon 2 hits, Alexis Pegram 2 hits, Dylan Hargrove 2 hits, Connor Campbell 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits, Zyla Alexander 2 hits

10-13 Softball

Macon Mini Storage

0  1  1  – 2

Blaylock Funeral Home 5  5  3 – 13

Macon Mini Storage (2)

Faith Falkner 1 hit, Shy’Anne Norwood 1 hit

Blaylock Funeral Homes (13)

Da’Najah Burwell 1 hit, Madison Aycock 1 hit

9&10 Baseball

Arcola Logging

0  1  1  1  – 3

KMC Trucking

1  0  4  X – 5

Arcola Logging (3)

Finn Bolton 1 hit

KMC Trucking (5)

Ethan Smithson 1 hit, Kashawn Adams 1 hit

Thursday, May 18

Tee Ball

Tarheel Tire

5  5  5  5 – 20

Rendi’s 4  0  2  3 – 9

Tarheel Tire (20)

Grier Bolton 4 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Zelma Steinbach 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Lilly Capps 3 hits, Morgan Kennedy 3 hits, Micah Garcia 3 hits, Kemari Hargrove 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits

Rendi’s (9)

Chaise Hopkins-Little 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 3 hits, Arianna Guess 3 hits, Monika McCall 2 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits, Dylenn Harrington 2 hits, Rylan Garrett 2 hits, Kaayden Judd 2 hits

C3 Farm & Timber

5  2  0  5 – 12

Aycock Auto

4  3  1  1 – 9

C3 Farm & Timber (12)

Ian Bowen 3 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 3 hits, Joshua Hargrove 2 hits, Harper Wall 2 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits, Cambrie Huggins 2 hits, Jayson Hargrove 2 hits, Cheyenne Shane 2 hits

Aycock Auto (9)

Wyatt Newton 3 hits, Nia Headley 3 hits, Austin Robertson Sebastian Paynter 3 hits, Jayda Hargrove 3 hits, Jackson Robertson 3 hits, Gentry Bowen 3 hits, River Lynch 3 hits, Jackson Koestering 2 hits, Natalie Champion 2 hits

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

Copeland’s Wildlife Control 1  1  0  0  1 – 3

First Citizens

 4  1  1  0  X – 6

Copeland’s Wildlife Control (3)

Quinn Koestering 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 1 hit, Russell Taylor 1 hit, Elias Wagstaff 1 hit

First Citizens (6)

Charlie Peoples 3 hits, Joshua Smithson 2 hits, K’Con Bailey 2 hits, Weston Brauer 1 hit, Ja’Keem Hinton 1 hit, Rylan Wise 1 hit, Jasiah Harrison 1 hit

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

Union Level Land & Timber 0  0  2  0  1 – 3

Lawrence & Perry BBQ 1  3  3  0  2  – 9

Union Level Land & Timber (3)

Myiah Settles 3 hits, Haven Carter-Abernathy 2 hits, Madison Peoples 2 hits, Hanalee Antill 1 hit, Aubery Evans 1 hit, Airyana Henry 1 hit, Victoriana Lassiter 1 hit

Lawrence & Perry BBQ (9)

Stella Wade 3 hits, Carter Ellis 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, Hallie Gardner 2 hits, Laina Perry 2 hits, Klecy Carter 1 hit, Madison Kennedy 1 hit, Mya Edmonds 1 hit, Jamaya Oliver 1 hit

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, June 1

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

6 p.m.: Copeland’s Wildlife Control vs. Lions Club, Capps Field

Coach Pitch Softball

(7-9)

7:15 p.m.: Union Level vs. Parham’s Automotive, Capps Field

Monday, June 5

Teeball

6 p.m.: W.C. Houndsmen vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field

7 p.m.: C3 Farm & Timber vs. Abbott Construction, Capps Field

9&10 Baseball

6 p.m.: Arcola Logging vs. Coolie Nation,

Lions Field

11-13 Baseball

7:30 p.m.: Gregory W. Harris Hauling vs. Baldies Barbershop, Lions Field

Tuesday, June 6

Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)

6 p.m.: Lions Club vs. First Citizens,

Capps Field

Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)

7:15 p.m.: Union Level Land & Timber vs. Lawrence & Perry BBQ, Capps Field

11-13 Baseball

7:30 p.m.: Gregory W. Harris Hauling vs. Baldie’s Barbershop, Lions Field

Wednesday, June 7

Teeball

6 p.m.: Rendi’s vs. Aycock Auto, Capps Field

7 p.m.: Abbott Construction vs. A&S Pest, Capps Field

10-13 Softball

6 p.m.: Lake Country Retrievers vs. Macon Mini Storage, Lions Field

7:30 p.m.: Henderson-Vance vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Lions Field

 