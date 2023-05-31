Monday, May 15
Tee Ball
C3 Farm & Timber
0 0 5 5 – 10
W.C. Houndsmen
5 5 1 5 – 16
C3 Farm & Timber (10)
Harper Wall 3 hits, Luke Antill 3 hits, Joshua Hargrove 2 hits, Ian Bowen 2 hits, AJ Fields 2 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 2 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits
W.C. Houndsmen (16)
Piper Holtzman 3 hits, Liam Spence 3 hits, William Bartholomew 3 hits, Mason Harris 3 hits, Tyler Carrington 2 hits, Damien Henry 2 hits, Kyleigh Holtzman 2 hits, Emory Perkinson 2 hits, Paisleigh Ball 2 hits, Mason West 2 hits, Lena Holtzman 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits
Inez Forest Industries
0 2 1 0 – 3
Tarheel Tire
4 1 3 5 – 13
Inez Forest Industries (3)
Bryson Stancil 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits, Cameron Lewis 2 hits
Tarheel Tire (13)
Ryder Harmon 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Grier Bolton 3 hits, Cameron Edmonds 2 hits, Sawyer Kelly 2 hits, Zelma Steinbach 2 hits, Lilly Capps 2 hits, Morgan Kennedy 2 hits, Micah Garcia 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits
9&10 Baseball
Arcola Logging
5 0 3 4 – 12
Coolie Nation
1 0 0 X – 1
Arcola Logging (12)
Finn Bolton 2 hits, Tyler Grissom 2 hits, Andrew Black 1 hit, Zeayr Miles 1 hit
Coolie Nation (1)
Benton Blackwell 1 hit
11-13 Baseball
Gregory W. Harris Hauling 2 0 3 1 – 6
Warrenton Insurance 3 4 1 X – 8
Gregory W. Harris Hauling (6)
Adrian Burwell 3 hits, Jermare Kearney 1 hit
Warrenton Insurance (8)
Trevor Dennis 1 hit, Ricky Bates 1 hit
Wednesday, May 17
Tee Ball
Inez Forest Industries
5 2 1 1 – 11
A&S Pest
5 0 4 3 – 12
Inez Forest Industries (11)
Hunter Compton 3 hits, Bryson Stancil 3 hits, Gracyn Stancil 3 hits, Ella Powell 2 hits, Avery Harris 2 hits, Christian Lewis 2 hits, Cameron Lewis 2 hits
A&S Pest (12)
London Hargrove 3 hits, Taaj Burwell 3 hits, Sevyn Burnette 3 hits, Landon Richardson 3 hits, Neveah Williams 2 hits, Micah Abernathy 2 hits, Andrell Macklin 2 hits
W.C. Houndsmen 5 1 1 0 – 8
Abbott Construction 5 2 1 4 – 12
W.C. Houndsmen (8)
Liam Spence 2 hits, William Bartholomew 2 hits, Mason Harris 2 hits, Jack Dodson 2 hits, Paisleigh Ball 2 hits, Cynthia Henry 2 hits, Mason West 2 hits, Lena Holtzman 2 hits, Benjamin Daeke 2 hits
Abbott Construction (12)
Lily Orr 3 hits, Kiptyn Holtzmann 3 hits, Harper Abbott 3 hits, Zavion Hymon 2 hits, Alexis Pegram 2 hits, Dylan Hargrove 2 hits, Connor Campbell 2 hits, Zionna Alexander 2 hits, Zyla Alexander 2 hits
10-13 Softball
Macon Mini Storage
0 1 1 – 2
Blaylock Funeral Home 5 5 3 – 13
Macon Mini Storage (2)
Faith Falkner 1 hit, Shy’Anne Norwood 1 hit
Blaylock Funeral Homes (13)
Da’Najah Burwell 1 hit, Madison Aycock 1 hit
9&10 Baseball
Arcola Logging
0 1 1 1 – 3
KMC Trucking
1 0 4 X – 5
Arcola Logging (3)
Finn Bolton 1 hit
KMC Trucking (5)
Ethan Smithson 1 hit, Kashawn Adams 1 hit
Thursday, May 18
Tee Ball
Tarheel Tire
5 5 5 5 – 20
Rendi’s 4 0 2 3 – 9
Tarheel Tire (20)
Grier Bolton 4 hits, Cameron Edmonds 3 hits, Zelma Steinbach 3 hits, Cameron Choplin 3 hits, Lilly Capps 3 hits, Morgan Kennedy 3 hits, Micah Garcia 3 hits, Kemari Hargrove 3 hits, Sawyer Kelly 2 hits, Brylee Newsome 2 hits, Arryn Young 2 hits
Rendi’s (9)
Chaise Hopkins-Little 3 hits, Bryan Fuller 3 hits, Arianna Guess 3 hits, Monika McCall 2 hits, Milah Hargrove 2 hits, Dylenn Harrington 2 hits, Rylan Garrett 2 hits, Kaayden Judd 2 hits
C3 Farm & Timber
5 2 0 5 – 12
Aycock Auto
4 3 1 1 – 9
C3 Farm & Timber (12)
Ian Bowen 3 hits, Thomas Wischhusen 3 hits, Joshua Hargrove 2 hits, Harper Wall 2 hits, Brie Campbell 2 hits, Cambrie Huggins 2 hits, Jayson Hargrove 2 hits, Cheyenne Shane 2 hits
Aycock Auto (9)
Wyatt Newton 3 hits, Nia Headley 3 hits, Austin Robertson Sebastian Paynter 3 hits, Jayda Hargrove 3 hits, Jackson Robertson 3 hits, Gentry Bowen 3 hits, River Lynch 3 hits, Jackson Koestering 2 hits, Natalie Champion 2 hits
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
Copeland’s Wildlife Control 1 1 0 0 1 – 3
First Citizens
4 1 1 0 X – 6
Copeland’s Wildlife Control (3)
Quinn Koestering 3 hits, Ryan Clayton 2 hits, Gavin Quinitchette 1 hit, Russell Taylor 1 hit, Elias Wagstaff 1 hit
First Citizens (6)
Charlie Peoples 3 hits, Joshua Smithson 2 hits, K’Con Bailey 2 hits, Weston Brauer 1 hit, Ja’Keem Hinton 1 hit, Rylan Wise 1 hit, Jasiah Harrison 1 hit
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
Union Level Land & Timber 0 0 2 0 1 – 3
Lawrence & Perry BBQ 1 3 3 0 2 – 9
Union Level Land & Timber (3)
Myiah Settles 3 hits, Haven Carter-Abernathy 2 hits, Madison Peoples 2 hits, Hanalee Antill 1 hit, Aubery Evans 1 hit, Airyana Henry 1 hit, Victoriana Lassiter 1 hit
Lawrence & Perry BBQ (9)
Stella Wade 3 hits, Carter Ellis 2 hits, Emerson Kelly 2 hits, Saleena Daise 2 hits, Hallie Gardner 2 hits, Laina Perry 2 hits, Klecy Carter 1 hit, Madison Kennedy 1 hit, Mya Edmonds 1 hit, Jamaya Oliver 1 hit
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, June 1
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
6 p.m.: Copeland’s Wildlife Control vs. Lions Club, Capps Field
Coach Pitch Softball
(7-9)
7:15 p.m.: Union Level vs. Parham’s Automotive, Capps Field
Monday, June 5
Teeball
6 p.m.: W.C. Houndsmen vs. Tarheel Tire, Capps Field
7 p.m.: C3 Farm & Timber vs. Abbott Construction, Capps Field
9&10 Baseball
6 p.m.: Arcola Logging vs. Coolie Nation,
Lions Field
11-13 Baseball
7:30 p.m.: Gregory W. Harris Hauling vs. Baldies Barbershop, Lions Field
Tuesday, June 6
Coach Pitch Baseball (7&8)
6 p.m.: Lions Club vs. First Citizens,
Capps Field
Coach Pitch Softball (7-9)
7:15 p.m.: Union Level Land & Timber vs. Lawrence & Perry BBQ, Capps Field
11-13 Baseball
7:30 p.m.: Gregory W. Harris Hauling vs. Baldie’s Barbershop, Lions Field
Wednesday, June 7
Teeball
6 p.m.: Rendi’s vs. Aycock Auto, Capps Field
7 p.m.: Abbott Construction vs. A&S Pest, Capps Field
10-13 Softball
6 p.m.: Lake Country Retrievers vs. Macon Mini Storage, Lions Field
7:30 p.m.: Henderson-Vance vs. Blaylock Funeral Home, Lions Field
